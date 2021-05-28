Olympic hopeful is aiming for more inclusion in women's clothing sizes

Newly crowned European weightlifting champion Emily Campbell is hoping to get gold at the Olympics.

But the elite athlete from Bulwell in Nottinghamshire is also trying to make an impact in the world of women's clothing sizes.

She wants to change the perception around clothing sizes as she struggles to find work out gear that fits.

Emily wants sports brands to produce clothing for women with fuller figures.

Leading companies rarely go beyond a size 16 and for athletes like Emily or indeed some women starting their fitness journey, this cut off point makes it hard to find appropriate gym wear.

There are some early signs that change is coming.

Emily previously contacted Gymshark, a brand which started in the Midlands, to ask them to be more inclusive.

They've said they appreciate they need to be as diverse as possible and although they haven't always got it right they are wanting to change that.

We can confirm that we are developing larger sizes for both women and men, something that has been in progress for the past 9 months. It takes time to bring new sizes to market but we know actions speak louder than words. That's why we'd like to invite Emily to test some of the new lines. After she's bought home that medal from Tokyo. Gymshark spokesperson

This will no doubt be good news for those women similar to Emily, but for Team GB's newest star, the battle to change views on women's sizes will continue, just like her training for the Olympics.

