Two men convicted after council official attacked with wooden pole

Two men have been convicted of assaulting a council official in Dudley after he tried to issue a littering fine.

The officer had spotted cigarette butts being flicked from a car in the Kates Hill area on August 12 last year.

When he approached the car to issue the occupants with a fine, Raja Malik, 30, emerged from a nearby property to confront the official.

The 30-year-old then hurled racist abuse at the 35-year-old officer while arguing with him over the ticket.

It was then that Mohammed Nawaz, 50, appeared and joined in the argument.

The Dudley council official attempted to call the police when he was chased with a mop handle by Nawaz.

The 50-year-old struck the official, with enough force to shatter the pole into several pieces.

The pair were later identified and arrested on August 30, 2020.

Malik was charged with assault and racially aggravated assault and Nawaz with assault and using an offensive weapon.

Appearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday (May 27) the pair admitted the offences.

Malik was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, while Nawaz was given a six-month sentence suspended for a year.

Both were also ordered to pay the victim £500 in compensation.

The official suffered bruising from the attack but was not seriously injured.

Following the sentencing, Dudley council said it was a 'despicable act' against an officer who was 'carrying out his duties'.