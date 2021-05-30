A Birmingham woman has launched free self-defence classes - taught by an MMA fighter - in a bid to help women after a surge in domestic abuse incidents during the pandemic.

The lessons have been set up by Sham Murad from Ladywood, who feels inspired to help women defend themselves against violence.

She hopes the sessions at Lozell's Tao Centre will be enough to equip women with the right confidence and self-defence skills.

Sham Murad said: "It's the fact that domestic violence was rising during the pandemic and when women were locked up in their houses with the partners."

It's about keeping other women safe and giving them the tools and mechanisms to do that. Sham Murad, Organiser

Set up since the latest lockdown restrictions were eased, so far the class has proved popular. It's being hailed as a way to have fun while dealing with a serious issue.

It's led by trained MMA fighter Jason Wynters who said: "I was quite keen to try and help and provide tools that they can potentially use to help protect themselves - I think is really important."

The street and self-awareness course aims to continue to help women gain skills to confidently assess danger.

