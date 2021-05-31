Meet Bob 'the Uk's loneliest dog' searching for his forever home

A dog has been named 'the loneliest dog in the UK' after spending more than two years in an RSPCA centre in Birmingham.

Three-year-old Bob arrived at the RSPCA's Birmingham Animal Centre in April 2019 after he was found with multiple injuries.

Staff at the centre say they worked hard preparing the Presa Canaria cross for his new home - but since he has been ready he's been overlooked by potential owners more than 200 times.

Jake Cowing, who has been taking care of Bob, said everyone at the centre spent an "extended period of time working with him behaviorally" and helping to prepare him, but then lockdown got in the way.

He has overcome a tough past and is our champion, a survivor and our friend. He’s a big, silly clown who will change the life of his adopters. And anyone who takes him on will certainly change his. Jack Cowing, RSPCA

Jack says Bob finds walking on the lead difficult and has also found kennels very challenging because, even though he "may look tough", Bob is a "sensitive soul".

"We believe, in the past, some well-meaning but misinformed techniques have been used to help Bob walk on a lead so we’ve had to try to unpick these problems and start from scratch" adds Jack.

Bob has had a rough past, but staff at the centre say he's made amazing progress in the two years he's been with them. Credit: RSPCA

“But as we got to know him we discovered that he is an absolute sweetheart. He’s very friendly and loves to play. Once he trusts you, he is the most loyal companion and friend you’ll ever find.”

After months of positive reinforcement training, Bob now calmly walks around the fields with staff on a long lead.

They say he "likes to carry a tennis ball around as a pacifier so he can chew it if he becomes stressed and it seems to really calm him down".

Can you re-home Bob?

Jack says lots of people admire Bob and ask questions about him, but when they find out about his "quirks" they are put off.

Ideally, he says, Bob needs a home with:

A large garden or private land big enough for him to exercise and play without being on a lead.

An adult only home.

A home where he'd be the only pet.

