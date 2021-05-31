The mother of a seven-week-old baby has been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after she took her child from Heartlands Hospital in Birmingham.

The baby girl, who is under child protection arrangements, was taken from the hospital at 8:30 on Sunday morning (30 May).

The baby and her mother were later found at a property in Sparkhill, after West Midlands Police officers spent the day searching for them.

It has been our absolute priority throughout the day to ensure the safety of the baby girl and I am happy to say that she has been well cared for. “Sadly it has been necessary to arrest her mother, but we will be working with partner agencies to achieve the best outcome for the child. Detective Inspector Neil Hunt, West Midlands Police

The 43-year-old woman remains in police custody and two other women have been released under investigation after they were arrested for assisting an offender.