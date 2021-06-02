A campaign for a new centre for bereaved families at Birmingham Women's Hospital has reached a major fundraising milestone.

Every year the hospital, one of only two dedicated women's hospitals in the UK, delivers around 8200 babies and cares for more than 2,000 grieving mums and dads who lose theirs through miscarriage, still birth or neonatal death.

Now there's just one million pounds left to go before building work can begin on Woodland House, a purpose built centre, where grieving families can spend time with their babies away from the main hospital until they feel ready to face the world again.

Marie and Howell Edwards from Hereford lost their baby Emeleia May at just 13 days old and are supporting the campaign which they say will make a big difference.

Emeleia was born at 23 weeks after Marie went into early labour. The family were transferred to Birmingham Women's because of its specialist services. After a week in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) sadly Emeleia began to deteriorate and the family had to say goodbye.

And that's what the team at Birmingham Women's want to change with Woodland House.

Nicki Fitzmaurice, Palliative Care Lead Nurse said the hospital is a 'very happy' one full of 'excited people because their babies are being born.'

"What we want is a place in our hospital that is there just for them so they can look after their child and love their child without the sound of babies being born and the happy sound of babies crying."

Woodland house would be a tranquil area and a safe place, not that home isn't safe but it's difficult because you're in your own hole and it's hard to get out so to have somewhere where there's lots of support around is quite important. Howell Edwards, Emeleia's father

Sands, the Stillbirth and neonatal death charity, which was involved in the parents' consultation on the centre, hopes to be able to train staff to support parents in Woodland House and provide some support there via its local Sands befrienders.

It is wonderful to see that parents' views are at the heart of this new dedicated centre at Birmingham Women's Hospital which demonstrates an excellence in bereavement care that we would like to see across the UK. No level of care can take away the pain families feel but high quality care can help families process their grief and begin to learn to live without their much-loved baby. Clea Harmer, Chief executive, Sands (Stillbirth & Neonatal death charity)

Sadly the death of a baby is not rare.

These figures are from the Office of National Statistics:

Every day in the UK around 14 babies die before, during or soon after birth.

The UK's stillbirth rate has been falling for the last seven years

Neonatal deaths have plateaued since 2012.

One in three of all deaths of children under 18 are newborns.

