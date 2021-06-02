Search teams at Silverdale Country Park in Newcastle-under-Lyme have found the body of a man in the water.

Staffordshire Police and Newcastle Police were combing the water with rescue crews after reports a man had got into 'difficulties' in the pool on Wednesday afternoon. Sadly, a body was found, and the family of the victim informed.

The man was in his fifties and local to the area, police say.

Crews attended the scene shortly before 2pm, after reports a man had got into difficulties in the water.

Eye witnesses say specialist water rescue crews were combing a patch of water known as The Void.

One said: "There’s an air ambulance trying to land and there’s been a lot of sirens heard in the distance."There’s fire, police and ambulances, an air ambulance and a police helicopter."Another said: "Apparently someone's gone missing in the lake."