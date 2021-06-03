A man has been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid, who was stabbed in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham on Monday evening (31 May).

Michael Shields, aged 35 from Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, will appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

West Midlands Police said a 38-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy remain in custody for questioning.Two men, aged 36 and 33, and a 13-year-old boy have been released with no further action.

Det Chief Insp Stuart Mobberley said: “This is a significant step forward in our investigation, but we are still pursuing all lines of enquiry to find anyone else involved in Dea-John’s tragic death.“We are looking at all the circumstances which led up to the events of Monday evening and anyone who has information should contact us.”

The homicide team can be contacted via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The 14-year-old is understood to have been chased in College Road, Kingstanding, by a group at around 7.30pm before being stabbed.

West Midlands Police say he collapsed in the road and was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem examination confirmed he died from a stab wound to his chest.

In a tribute, Dea-John's family described him as an “incredibly talented young boy”.