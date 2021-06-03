Watch Phil Brewster's report

As the country emerges from a third lockdown, three women from Derbyshire who lost loved ones to Covid-19 want answers.

They have joined the group Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice, which is campaigning for an immediate inquiry into the government's handling of the pandemic.

All three say it must be independent, compel witnesses to give evidence under oath, and give a voice to the victim's families.

The Government has said an inquiry will be held, but not for 12 months.

The National Covid Memorial Wall in London is a place for bereaved families and friends to dedicate a red heart to a lost loved one. Credit: PA

Lindsay:

It has been more than a year since Lindsay's mum Sylvia Jackson died of Covid-19.

A former teacher, the 87-year-old from Bakewell's passion in life was the theatre, both as an actor and director.

However, by the time of her death in April last year, she was living in residential care and suffering from dementia.

Lindsay says: "Her breathing wasn't laboured. She wasn't full of wires and pipes. So she looked like my mum.

"I couldn't really talk to her. I talked at her."

"I just thanked her for being a great mum and said not to worry about us we were all fine."

If there were decisions made on the best evidence, and in good faith, and they just turned out to be their wrong ones, then people are very forgiving of that. And so would I be. We all make mistakes. But if political decisions have been taken that knowingly endangered people's lives, that's hard to forgive. And I want to know Lindsay

Lindsay wants a public inquiry, not in 12 months - but now.

She says during a crisis things should be reviewed constantly, not in retrospect.

"We talk about fighting Covid as being in a battle. If you're in a battle you don't wait until it's all over to figure out what went well and what didn't.

"You wouldn't last long in the military if you did that.

"You're reviewing relatively constantly, and you're changing your game plan. "

Fiona:

Fiona Wass is grieving for her father Christopher Wass, who was 88 when he contracted Covid-19.

She says "he was kind, considerate, caring, and he was my best friend."

An RAF veteran and retired teacher, Christopher Wass also had dementia.

After falls at his home in Derbyshire he was taken to a local community hospital where he was diagnosed with Covid 19.

With his oxygen levels falling rapidly, he was later transferred to Derby Royal Infirmary where he died on December 11th.

Fiona say she was grateful that at least she had the chance to be with him at the end.

"To be put in the position when you actually feel ypuirself to be a lucky person because you can go into the hosital and see your loved one.

"Because I realise so many people didn't have the opportunity. The whole thing is cruel."

Fiona says a true picture of the impact of the pandemic cannot be achieved "unless you hear the stories and the details of how people were affected, and how it affected people not being able to see their loved ones."

"Not giving dignity in death. Unless you hear that it wouldn't be right."

"There's a life behind every number, and they're not just numbers. These people gave so much and were loved so much."

Jane:

Jane's father John Lees was 85 when he died in January. A former land agent, his family say he had a zest for life.

"My father was quite extraordinary. I think that is the right word. A man full of energy & drive."After feeling unwell on Boxing Day last year, John was subsequently diagnosed with Covid-19, and told to go home and self-isolate.

But his breathing worsened, Jane recalls wrestling with whether to send him to hospital.

"I was thinking this could go either way. This is 50-50. So having persuaded him to make that decision you wonder if it was the right one."

Now Jane feels the delay to the inquiry is unnecessary.

"The government may be bathing in the glory of the vaccine and the success of the vaccine. But numbers are creeping up again.

"I can't understand a government that is not prepared to learn lessons and prevent deaths. I don't get it."

Last month in Parliament the Prime Minister announced a full public inquiry would be held, but not until next Spring at the earliest.

He said: "This inquiry must be able to look at the events of the last year in the cold light of day, and identify the key issues that will make a difference for the future."

However, this has left bereaved families angry at what they see as an unnecessary delay.

ITV News Central contacted the Government for a response, and a spokesperson said:

"Throughout the pandemic we have been guided by the data and scientific advice, and have acted quickly and decisively to save lives and livelihoods.

"Every death from this virus is a tragedy and our sympathies are with everyone who has lost loved ones.

"As the Prime Minister said, we have committed to holding a full public inquiry as soon as is reasonably possible."

