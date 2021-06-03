Joan Morris makes a statement on the death of her son Dea-John Reid

The mother of a 14-year-old fatally stabbed in Birmingham has made an emotional tribute to her 'lovely' son.

Dea-John Reid was stabbed to death after being chased by a group of males in the Kindstanding area of Birmingham on Monday (31 May).

The teen is understood to have been chased in College Road by a group at around 7.30pm before being stabbed.

Dea-John's mother, Joan Morris, says he went out to play and never came home.

In an emotional statement, she said: "What am I supposed to do?

"My son is a talented young man, I miss him so much. He was a lovely kid."

"He always gave me my medication, he made my tea, he gave me everything that I need."

A man's been charged with Dea-John Reid's murder.

35-year-old, Michael Shields, aged 35 from Alvis Walk in Castle Bromwich, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Thursday morning (3 June).

West Midlands Police enquiries are ongoing.