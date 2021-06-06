Four cooling towers at Rugeley Power station in Staffordshire demolished

Pictures from ENGIE

Four cooling towers at Rugeley Power Station in Staffordshire were demolished this morning.

Each of the towers stood at 117m tall and could cool six million gallons of water in an hour.

After generating electricity for over 50 years, Rugeley coal station closed in 2016.

The site is due to be redeveloped into several thousand homes.

People were asked to watch it online on the feed above to avoid crowds gathering at the scene, and there is a large exclusion zone around the site today.

Callum Watkinson reports.

It's the ninth demolition to take place at the site: