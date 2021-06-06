Vigil held to remember 14-year-old stabbing victim Dea-John Reid

Pictures from SnapperSK

Hundreds of people returned to the scene this evening where a 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death, to pay tribute to a life cut short, and to show their respects to his family.

Dea-John Reid

Dea-John Reid died on Monday evening (May 31) after he was stabbed on College Road, in the Kingstanding area of Birmingham.

The force said it was investigating racist language directed at Dea-John and his friends before the incident, and has referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct over previous incidents involving the victim.

His mother Joan Morris was seen at the vigil, supported by family and friends. She was wearing a t-shirt with an image of her and Dea-John, where he was leaning his head against her shoulder.

She laid her own flowers and took time to look at the flowers and notes left by others.

On a visit earlier this week to the scene, she spoke about her son.

In an emotional statement, she said: "What am I supposed to do?

"My son is a talented young man, I miss him so much. He was a lovely kid."

"He always gave me my medication, he made my tea, he gave me everything that I need."

The vigil was led by Bishop Desmond Jaddoo, who told ITV News Central before the service, that he was "one of God's children", who needed to be remembered as a "likeable young man, a very talented young man."

As part of the vigil he led the crowd in chanting Dea-John's name.

Five people have now been charged in connection with Dea-John Reid's death.

A 14-year-old boy from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old from Great Barr have been charged with murder and remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 7.