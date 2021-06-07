Lockdown was particularly hard for Ben Canham.

He's been on his own since the age of 18, when he lost both his parents, and has Asperger's Syndrome, a form of autism.

He was attacked shortly before the outbreak of Coronavirus, shattering his confidence, and during lockdown he became cut off from the outside world as he withdrew from fear of the virus.

He did have company on social media though, which is where he met Shelagh Low.

She's a retired social worker who lives in Scotland, 350 miles away from Ben, who's from Melton Mowbray in Leicestershire.

Shelagh was worried about how Ben was doing on his own, so she invited him to come to stay with her, and made the 700-mile round trip to collect him.

Ben had always planned to return home to Melton Mowbray but things have turned out so well in Scotland, that he's decided to make his home in Perth and Kinross permanently.

He's got his own flat, just round the corner from Shelagh, his closest friend, whose friendship transformed his lockdown and his life.

