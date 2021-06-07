Colin Pitchfork, who raped and killed two 15-year-olds, Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986, has been told he can be released from prison.

He was given a 30-year minimum term for the horrific crimes when he was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court in 1988.

A hearing took place in March to consider whether he was suitable for release and today the Parole Board released their decision saying,

"After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was satisfied that Mr Pitchfork was suitable for release."

Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth Credit: Police handout

Pitchfork pleaded guilty to two offences of murder, two of rape, two of indecent assault and one of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Although he was denied parole in 2016 and in 2018, Pitchfork was moved to an open prison three years ago and began to be allowed out on day release.

After Pitchfork was jailed in 1988, the Lord Chief Justice said: "From the point of view of the safety of the public I doubt if he should ever be released".

Colin Pitchfork Credit: Police handout

How was he caught?

Pitchfork was the first murderer to be caught using DNA evidence.

And it happened after the world's first mass testing programme.

5,000 men in three villages were asked to volunteer blood or saliva samples.

He tried to avoid the test by convincing a colleague to take it for him, but was overheard talking about the plot, and in January 1988 he was convicted using DNA evidence.

How does the science work?

In 1984, Professor Alec Jeffreys, working at the University of Leicester, discovered that everyone's DNA is different and unique.

He showed that everyone could be identified by their DNA (apart from identical twins).

This knowledge was initially used in immigration and paternity cases, before it was used for the first time in a criminal case - and caught Colin Pitchfork.