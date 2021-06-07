Mystery postbox knitter marks Queen's birthday in Leicestershire town

A knitted postbox topper celebrating the official birthday of The Queen has gone on display in a Leicestershire town.

The work of the anonymous knitter was spotted in Syston this morning. It shows Her Majesty walking her corgi dogs while dressed in a coat and headscarf.

The detailed topper celebrates the official birthday of Her Majesty The Queen. Credit: Syston Town News

The Queen celebrates two birthdays each year: her actual birthday on 21 April and her official birthday on the second Saturday in June.

Other occasions have previously been marked on the postbox. It's been decorated to commemorate Easter, Christmas, VE Day and Leicester City winning the FA Cup.