Footage from SnapperSK

Over £100,000 has been raised to help support the children of Mohammed Shahdab and Sheikala Razaq who died in a motorcycle collision this weekend.

The pair, both aged 39, had been travelling on a motorbike and were found seriously injured on Fox Hollies Road at around 5.45pm on Saturday (5 June).

Shadab and his wife died at the scene leaving behind five daughters aged between 5 to 17.

A 47-year-old man was arrested near the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He's been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police say the circumstances around what happened remain unclear and are urging people with information to get in touch.