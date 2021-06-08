It’s here! Episode two of “Coleman Cracks Down On Climate” has arrived - and I can’t wait for you to have a watch!

This installment is all about the oceans, rivers and canals and what we can do to help the animals that live in them and why it’s so important to the planet to try to keep them in the best condition possible.

I speak to Professor Stefan Krause from the University of Birmingham to get some tips on what we can do and the importance of ensuring that we try to help our waterways.

Do you know these ocean facts?

71% of Earth is covered by the ocean, but only 20% of it is visible to us

An estimated 97% of the planet’s water is in the ocean

The ocean contains towering mountain ranges and deep canyons, known as trenches, just like those on land

The peak of the world’s tallest mountain—Mount Everest in the Himalayas, measuring 8.84 kilometers (5.49 miles) high—would not even break the surface of the water if it was placed in the Pacific Ocean’s Mariana Trench or Philippine Trench, two of the deepest parts of the ocean.

Read more about oceans by clicking here.

Want to get involved in the series?

Of course you do! You can send your climate questions to me and I could answer them at the end of the series.

Fancy being a little more ‘hands-on’? We want to see how you’re helping the planet as part of ‘Do Your Bit With Des’.

Do you rank top when it comes to recycling? Or have you got some clever ways that you’ve been helping the planet that you want to show me? Send them in to centralnews@itv.com and your good for the planet could appear on an episode!

Until then, sit back, relax and enjoy episode two of my climate series!

