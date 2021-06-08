The RSPCA has shared footage of Bella enjoying her new home

A dog who was rescued from drowning in the River Trent is loving life in her new forever home in South Derbyshire.

Bella was rescued from the River Trent in Farndon, near Newark, on January 6 last year after being tied to a large rock and thrown in the water.

Two dog walkers saw her struggling in the water and saved her.

The rock tied to the dog's lead Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Bella, a German Shepherd-type dog, was rescued from the river near Long Lane, Farndon, on January 6. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA says "it was touch and go" whether she would survive the incident, and she was found to also have a range of underlying health issues.

Bella’s rescuers, Jane Harper and her friend Joanne Bellamy Credit: RSPCA

Bella spent 15 months in the care of Radcliffe Animal Centre in Nottingham - where she made a full recovery.

In April, she was finally found her forever home by the RSPCA with retired couple Maggie Mellish and Charlie Douglas in South Derbyshire.

I have had German Shepherds before and when I saw her photograph and heard what had happened I just thought we would be able to give her that loving home she needs for the last months or years of her life. She deserves a lot of happiness now and she gets plenty of fuss and attention from us and enjoys wandering freely in the house and in the garden. We love her. Maggie, Bella's adoptive owner

Since Bella moved to her Derbyshire home, the RSPCA has released a video to show how much she is enjoying her new life, after such a traumatic past.

Maggie says she enjoys cooking Bella her own meals with chicken and potatoes, hoping the carbohydrates will help rebuild her muscle.

Due to the dog's age and health conditions, she also has regular vet checks and is said to be doing really well.

Read more: