Murder investigation underway after man found dead in Solihull

West Midlands Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died at a house in Olton in Solihull on Monday evening (7 June).

The 26-year-old was found just before 6.30pm at his home in Scott Road with "significant head injuries", and nothing could be done to save him.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Wednesday morning (June 9).Enquiries are continuing - including a forensic examination of the scene – and police are speaking to people in the area and trawling through CCTV.

A police cordon is in place in Scott Road in Olton as police forensics take place Credit: BPM Media

Chief Superintendent Ian Parnell, from Solihull Police, said: “It’s heart breaking to hear of the loss of such a young man. I’d like to offer my sincere condolences to his loved ones at this shocking and very sad time.“I understand the pain and concern tragedies like this cause the wider community. We’ve increased patrols in the area, please do speak to us if you have any issues.“We’re doing all we can to find those responsible, I’d encourage anyone who may know what happened to contact us as soon as they can.”