The Chief Executive of a children's hospice says he's "angry and sad" after thieves broke into one of its charity shops in Birmingham.

It happened overnight on Monday (7 June) at the Acorns shop in Kings Heath.

Earlier, Acorns boss Toby Porter posted his reaction online.

Mr Porter said the shop remains closed while they try to fix the extensive damage.

Police say thieves gained entry by gained entry by drilling a hole through the front door.

Mr Porter said: “The idiots have caused thousands of pounds of damage and have only taken a couple of hundred in cash.

“They would’ve known they were in a charity shop. We do not keep large amounts of cash in the tills overnight.

"“They’ve also smashed the internal door. They pulled the computer out of the sockets and there’s damage to the telephone cabling.

“They’ve smashed the expensive till and smashed a staff computer which they had out the back and threw it outside.

“In Kings Heath we sell several hundreds pounds worth of clothes to help our children’s hospice. We have two to three volunteers and it is very unsettling for them.”

As well as damaging tills, the thieves stole from a donation pot - where the money would be used to provide hospice care for children

A West Midlands Police spokeswoman said: “We were called to a break-in at the Acorns Children's Hospice charity shop on High Street, Kings Heath at just after 8am today (Tuesday 8 June).

"It is believed offenders forced the front door before taking money from a till and stealing a charity box, sometime overnight after the shop was closed yesterday evening (Monday 7 June)."