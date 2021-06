Applications are now open for the ITV News Traineeship 2022.

If successful, you could be one of 12 Trainees based at one of our regional or national newsrooms.

Over 9 months, you'll get the chance to learn from correspondents on the road, as well as train alongside industry legends who've been making television news for decades.

What is the ITV News Traineeship?

The trainee scheme offers the opportunity to join the ITV national and regional news teams as a trainee journalist.

You will be taught all the skills you need to work on our multi-media news operations.

We’re looking for people who can demonstrate a commitment to journalism, have great story ideas and are ambitious.

Here at ITV Central we are particularly keen to hear from applicants from the region, who know the patch well and are committed to finding and telling the stories that really matter to people here in the Midlands.

The majority of ITV News trainees go on to secure roles across regional, national and international news teams, both in front and behind the camera and ITV more widely, although there are no guarantees of continued employment beyond the 9 months.

This is a great opportunity to begin your career with ITV, Britain's most popular commercial broadcaster.

Where could I be based?

Aspiring journalists have the chance to apply for a position within one of the following newsrooms;

ITV Anglia (Norwich)

ITV Central (Birmingham)

ITV Granada (Media City, Salford)

ITV Meridian (Whiteley, near Southampton)

ITV Tyne Tees & Border (Gateshead)

ITV West Country (Bristol)

ITV Yorkshire (Leeds)

ITN (London)

ITV London

UTV (Belfast)

ITV Wales (Cardiff)

ITV Channel (St Helier)

There are 12 spaces on this is nine-month training programme, which will start on Monday 10th January 2022.

For the first time ever, next year's trainees for ITV Wales, ITV Anglia and UTV will be limited to applications from those candidates who declare a disability, as ITV recognises the underrepresentation of disabled people working in News and is committed to redressing this issue.

Am I eligible to apply?

The minimum criteria for the traineeship are for you to demonstrate:

That your experience to date shows you have a strong interest in news and a commitment to a career in journalism

That you can bring an original perspective and have creative ideas

That you are detail orientated, with good spelling, language and grammar skills

That you are able to critically analyse a programme or piece of text and draw out the key themes

The ITV News Traineeship provides trainee journalist opportunities for those who are looking to start their career in News and is particularly keen to receive applications from those who are from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds, disabled people and those from lower socio economic groups as we recognise that individuals from these groups are currently underrepresented in our industry.

ITV News is interested in talented and enthusiastic people who have committed themselves to a career in journalism, either through their writing, work experience, academic choices or their career so far.

If you’re looking to change your career and you can demonstrate an interest in Journalism, your application will be welcome. You will need to provide evidence of having a GCSE in English Language or equivalent (Grade B or above), as well as being able to evidence your genuine interest in news output.

Applicants should be over the age of 18 by 1st January 2022.

What is the salary?

Successful applicants receive a salary of £24,115 per annum for all roles outside of London.

For successful applicants based in London the salary is £26,660 pro-rata.

All trainees are allocated five weeks paid annual leave during the scheme, plus public holidays.

What's next?

Applications can only be made for this scheme online. However, ITV is an inclusive employer and if you require this information in an alternative format, please contact newstraineeship2022@itv.com.

As part of the application process we are asking you to record two short 60 second clips to be sent as a link and uploaded.

Your application will be assessed in two stages which are clearly outlined on the application form. If you don’t get through the first stage, your second stage answers which are mainly scenario and writing based tests will not be considered.

If shortlisted, you will be invited to an online assessment day on either Tuesday 5th, Wednesday 6th or Thursday 7th October 2021. Please note that ITV News is not able to accommodate additional interview and assessment dates.

Closing date for applications: Sunday 20th June 2021 (23:59)