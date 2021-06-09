Labrador “lucky to be alive” after being impaled by stick in Burton

A black Labrador is “lucky be alive” after being impaled by a 1-metre-long stick while out on a walk with her owners.

Molly, who’s 17-month-old, was injured while chasing her ball down a wooded hill near her home in Burton-on-Trent.

She inadvertently ran onto a tree branch which went into her chest.

The sound of her squeal was horrific, and we knew straight away that something was dreadfully wrong.

She calmed down a lot when we reached her, and as my partner Ben and I had grown up with dogs we knew we needed to leave the stick in and get her to a vet immediately. Amy Gaunt, Molly’s owner

Molly prior to surgery at Pride Veterinary Centre in Derby. Credit: Scarsdale Vets

Molly’s owners rushed her to Scarsdale Vets’ Stapenhill Practice for emergency treatment but was instead referred to one of the largest veterinary referral hospitals in Europe, at Pride Park in Derby.

40cm of the stick had penetrated Molly’s body

A team of surgeons operated on Molly for 2 hours, and say “unbelievably,” the stick had missed all of Molly’s major organs, blood vessels and arteries, and had travelled underneath her lungs and liver, pushing them out of the way.

Mark Longley, a European Specialist in Small Animal Surgery, said: “Molly is an incredibly lucky dog and her recovery was nothing short of remarkable - the next day you’d think nothing had happened! She is lucky to be alive – if the stick had moved just a few centimetres either way or hit any of her vital organs or major blood vessels, it’s unlikely she would have made it to Pride in the first place.”

Molly recovering at home in Burton-on-Trent. Credit: Amy Gaunt

Now, just over a month after the accident Molly’s wounds have almost healed and there is no sign of any infection or adverse effects from the trauma.

Molly’s favourite thing in the world is her ball, and that day she chased after it with her usual gusto. She’s such an energetic dog and runs so fast, but unfortunately the stick got in her way as she pounced to collect her ball.

We are so grateful to Jen, Mark and everyone else who treated Molly for taking the best care of her throughout her treatment. We love having her being back and home with us, and are so relieved that she has recovered so quickly. Amy Gaunt

Vets say she is happy, healthy and back running around her local parks and garden with her owners.

