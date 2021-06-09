LGBT women festival due to go ahead in Derbyshire

Plans for a music festival for LGBT women in Derbyshire have been approved.

FemmeFest will take place from September 3rd - 6th at the same site as Y Not festival at Green View Farm in Pikehall.

The maximum capacity for the event will be two thousand people.

The district council called the event a 'massive opportunity' after it was approved at a licensing hearing on Tuesday June 8.

Fiona-Lisa Grant, who is setting up the festival, said it would provide a safe and secure event for other like-minded people.

When asked about the restriction of the festival to LGBT female attendees, a spokesperson for FemmeFest said:

"There are approximately 240 festivals in the UK that are open for any gender to attend."

"FemmeFest is the only music/dance festival that will provide a safe and secure space where lesbian, bi, transgender and queer women can meet like minded women and enjoy a weekend of music within a comfortable environment."

