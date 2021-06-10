18 thousand fans fill up Edgbaston Stadium for England v New Zealand cricket match
Around 18,000 fans are at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground today as England take on New Zealand during the second test match.
The match will be taking place between Thursday 10 - Monday 14 June.
The pilot event will help to gather further evidence on the risk of transmission at mass participation events.
It will assess all of the spectators in attendance, the use of social distancing and face coverings when moving around the stadium.
What safety measures are in place?
Each individual ticket holder must present a negative COVID-19 result from an NHS Rapid Lateral Flow Test.
The rapid flow test must be completed within 24 hours in advance of the day they are attending, and give consent to take part in the programme.
As part of these Government protocols all ticket holders will need to be aged 16 and over.
The process was today agreed by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and supported by Public Health England, the England & Wales Cricket Board, Birmingham City Council and Edgbaston's own Safety Advisory Group.
How are people feeling about the event?