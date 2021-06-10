Play video

Around 18,000 fans are at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground today as England take on New Zealand during the second test match.

The match will be taking place between Thursday 10 - Monday 14 June.

The pilot event will help to gather further evidence on the risk of transmission at mass participation events.

It will assess all of the spectators in attendance, the use of social distancing and face coverings when moving around the stadium.

Whilst public health is the priority, the first stage pilots have shown how people can safely start to enjoy the things they love; live sport and music. It will be great to welcome cricket fans to Edgbaston and give the England team a huge boost as nothing beats the atmosphere that crowds create here. Stuart Cain, Chief Executive of Edgbaston Stadium

Inside view of Edgbaston Stadium. Credit: PA.

What safety measures are in place?

Each individual ticket holder must present a negative COVID-19 result from an NHS Rapid Lateral Flow Test.

The rapid flow test must be completed within 24 hours in advance of the day they are attending, and give consent to take part in the programme.

As part of these Government protocols all ticket holders will need to be aged 16 and over.

The process was today agreed by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden and supported by Public Health England, the England & Wales Cricket Board, Birmingham City Council and Edgbaston's own Safety Advisory Group.

How are people feeling about the event?

Having crowds back into cricket grounds is so important for the game and for our fans too. The last 15 months have shown just how big a role cricket plays in many people's lives, and we cannot wait to welcome a growing number of fans back to our stadia over the coming months. Tom Harrison, Chief Executive of the ECB