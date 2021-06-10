Firefighters rescue 26 animals from house fire in Smethwick

Play video

Footage from Snapper SK

Firefighters have rescued 15 dogs and 11 cats from a house fire in the Bearwood area of Smethwick.

The animals were rescued on Gilbert Road on Wednesday (June 9) night after a fire travelled through roof space in two mid terrace homes.

There were six fire engines and around 35 firefighters at the scene during the height of the fire.

The impact of the fire has left two exposed roofs and tiles littered across the floor.

West Midlands Fire Service used a drone to help search for hotspots where the flames were still active.

It's believed there aren't any human casualties. The road reopened this morning but crews remain at the scene as they continue to investigate what happened.