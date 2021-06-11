A weekend of walk-in vaccinations across the Midlands

People are being invited to get their Covid vaccinations at walk-in centres across the Midlands this weekend.

Anyone of the age of 25 will be able to get their first dose at the Forest Recreation Ground in Nottingham on Saturday and Sunday, without needing an appointment.

8am-6pm vaccine centre will be open this weekend.

The NHS and City Council say the vaccination centre will offer Pfizer-only jabs on those days.

A free shuttle bus will run to Forest Rec in an hourly-loop around Radford, Arboretum, Hyson Green and St Ann’s.

Credit: Nottingham City Council / NHS

Vaccination is the most important thing we can do to help us continue along the roadmap and prevent any backward step where we might see the freedoms we are enjoying now close again. Nottingham City Council

With temperatures set to soar over the weekend, health bosses in Nottingham are also urging people to prepare for the heat by wearing a hat, putting on suncream and bringing water if they're planning to get their vaccine - as people may have to queue.

Meanwhile, today (Friday 11th June) anyone over the age of 18 is invited to get their jab in Birmingham.

People will be able to turn up without any ID between 11am and 7pm for their dose in the Chinatown area of the city centre.

