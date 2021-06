Play video

On this month's Central Lobby Alison Mackenzie is joined by Midlands politicians to discuss - will the Clean Air Zone in Birmingham prove successful?

Will the Toton interchange for HS2 ever be built? And should England footballers 'take the knee' in the Euros?

Her guests this month:

- Lilian Greenwood MP, Nottingham South, Labour

- Lee Dargue, Liberal Democrats

- Eddie Hughes MP, Walsall North, Conservative