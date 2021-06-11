West Midlands Metro Services suspended after fault found on trams

West Midlands Metro Services have been suspended after a fault was found on a small number of trams.

Maintenance checks by CAF, the manufacturer of the Urbos 3 trams used on the West Midlands Metro line, discovered the faults affecting some of their trams.

West Midlands Metro say they’ve since taken the decision to remove the whole fleet from service to allow all trams to be inspected.

This is a temporary and precautionary measure we have taken to ensure the service can continue to run safely and efficiently in the future.

The manufacturer has already started inspections on the fleet of trams and the Metro engineering team are working closely with them so that services can resume as quickly as possible. Midland Metro Limited, Operator of West Midlands Metro Services

The operator added: “At no point has customer or staff safety been compromised.”

All Metro tickets will now be valid on bus service 79 between Wolverhampton – West Bromwich and Birmingham. Passengers can also use train services between Birmingham Snow Hill, the Jewellery Quarter and The Hawthorns as well as train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street.

More to follow.