West Midlands Metro Services suspended after fault found on trams
West Midlands Metro Services have been suspended after a fault was found on a small number of trams.
Maintenance checks by CAF, the manufacturer of the Urbos 3 trams used on the West Midlands Metro line, discovered the faults affecting some of their trams.
West Midlands Metro say they’ve since taken the decision to remove the whole fleet from service to allow all trams to be inspected.
The operator added: “At no point has customer or staff safety been compromised.”
All Metro tickets will now be valid on bus service 79 between Wolverhampton – West Bromwich and Birmingham. Passengers can also use train services between Birmingham Snow Hill, the Jewellery Quarter and The Hawthorns as well as train services between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street.
More to follow.