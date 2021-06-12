Charnwood Borough Council is proposing to grant FA Cup-winning Leicester City the Freedom of the Borough.

The Foxes opened a £100 million training facility in the borough last year at Seagrave and Leicester City Women are also based locally.

The proposal will be considered later this month.

Council leader Jonathan Morgan said: “Charnwood has a strong connection to Leicester City Football Club thanks to the training ground and it is also home to the women’s team. We feel their success in recent years should be recognised. We are proud to have the club in our borough and we are proud of their achievements. We hope awarding them Freedom of the Borough will be another title that they can add to their growing roll of honour.”