Teenager stabbed and officer bitten at illegal street party in Nottingham

Police have begun an attempted murder investigation after a teenager was stabbed at an illegal street party in Nottingham. Three officers were also injured, after they were called to what's being described as "large-scale disorder at an illegal gathering" in Basford on Saturday 12th June.

A number of people have been arrested, after a party was organised by a group thought to be living on Bramble Close. It's believed to have been advertised on social media, and police say access to the road was restricted to stop more people arriving there.

"The gathering was initially contained but as the evening progressed more people started arriving and some resorted to breaking through nearby gardens in an attempt to get to the party. "A further group then gathered nearby in David Lane and Mill Lane outside the police cordon, leading to a dispersal order having to be put in place to break up the crowd...

During the fracas an 18-year-old man was stabbed a number of times and as police were giving him first aid they were targeted with bottles by members of the crowd and vehicles were damaged. The victim is now in hospital being treated for serious injuries following the attack... It is believed people travelled from outside Nottingham to attend the illegal meeting.

One of the attending officers was bitten, and two others were left with minor injuries.

A man, aged 21, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife. A number of further arrests were made including an 22-year-old man after two knives were found in his possession as well as on suspicion of assaulting the officer arresting him. The stabbing victim was taken to QMC for urgent treatment.