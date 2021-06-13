Teenager stabbed and officer bitten at illegal street party in Nottingham

Police have begun an attempted murder investigation after a teenager was stabbed at an illegal street party in Nottingham. Three officers were also injured, after they were called to what's being described as "large-scale disorder at an illegal gathering" in Basford on Saturday 12th June.
A number of people have been arrested, after a party was organised by a group thought to be living on Bramble Close. It's believed to have been advertised on social media, and police say access to the road was restricted to stop more people arriving there.
One of the attending officers was bitten, and two others were left with minor injuries.