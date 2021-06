A 20-year-old man has suffered a critical head injury after the e-scooter he was riding crashed with a car in Wolverhampton.

It happened on Prestwood Road at 3.25pm on Saturday. It's believed the e-scooter crashed with a VW Golf.

The crash involved a VW Golf Credit: SnapperSK

A 19-year-old woman, believed to have been a passenger on the e-scooter, was also seriously injured. The car driver was not hurt.

Police are appealing for witnesses.