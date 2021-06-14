Birmingham to receive 'enhanced support' from the Government as Covid cases rise

Enhanced support for Birmingham has been announced by the Government with coronavirus cases rising in the city.

It will mean a focus on increasing vaccination take-up, testing and support for those self-isolating.

In a statement, the City Council said that over the next few weeks there will be surge vaccination in 15 wards with the lowest take-up and highest Covid rates, along with greater walk-in capacity at vaccination sites.

The following wards have low vaccine uptake and high case rates:

Newtown

Soho and Jewellery Quarter

Alum Rock

Birchfield

Bordesley Green

Aston

Sparkbrook and Balsall Heath East

Lozells

Small Heath

Balsall Heath West

Sparkhill

Heartlands

Ward End

Bromford and Hodge Hill

Handsworth Wood

The 15 wards will also be offered doorstep lateral flow testing, and PCR testing will be offered for schools and universities. There will also be further support for those who have to isolate, through the Test and Trace Support Payment scheme.

The Jewellery Quarter will be one the affected wards. Credit: PA Images

The government has issued new advice on travel and socialising, including minimising travel into and out of the area and not taking unnecessary journeys.

In Birmingham 61,000 people who are aged over 50 are yet to take up the offer of the first dose of the vaccine.

Birmingham Director of Public Health, Justin Varney:

Play video

Cllr Ian Ward, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “The rise in cases, linked to the Delta variant of the virus which spreads more easily, means that once again we all have a role to play to keep our families, friends and communities safe. While today's announcement is not another lockdown, we must all do everything we can to avoid further restrictions.

“So please remember to:

Take extra care and meet people outside, rather than inside, wherever possible

Follow all the rules around social distancing, face coverings, washing hands, wiping surfaces and keeping windows open.

Get your vaccination when it is offered to you.

Take free twice-weekly tests (these are the lateral flow kits for people who do not have Covid symptoms). If positive, book a PCR test immediately to confirm the result.

“If you test positive it is really important you self-isolate. However, I understand that people have concerns about this which is why there is financial support available. You may be eligible if you are on a low income, cannot work from home or face financial hardship.

“Over the last 15 months we've worked together as a city to keep people safe. It's been tough but we've supported each other and I want to thank everyone for following the guidance.

“Now, together, let's do everything we can to reverse this rise in cases, so that life can finally get back to normal.

“We have asked a number of things of government to help us reduce case rates:

Enhanced supply chain of Pfizer and AZ vaccines to support increased targeted-pop up in the 15 ward areas similar to the approach to Bolton.

Pilot of vaccination of SEND children aged 12yrs and above not in residential care

Pilot of vaccination of school children, starting with 15-19yrs cohort and work down so that students are vaccinated before returning home for school holidays.

LFD testing kits for door to door and workplace distribution

PCR kits for schools and universities.

“We will do our bit so I’m calling on government to ensure we have the right tools to enable us to do this.”