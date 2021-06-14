Group of lambs found dead following 'despicable' attack

A group of lambs have been found dead at a farm in Warsop in Nottinghamshire after what police believe could have been an attack by dogs deliberately released to harm the farm animals.

18 lambs died after the attack which is thought to have happened between 9pm on Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

The people responsible for releasing the dogs are thought to have entered private property linked to the farm and then set dogs onto them. The farmer initially discovered 13 dead and the others seriously injured.

The majority of the lambs were left in a pile and others scattered around, leading investigators to suspect this was a deliberate act.

The loss of the livestock alone is thought to have cost the farmer over £1,600.

Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan from Nottinghamshire Police said: “This was a terrible and despicable act and has understandably left the farmer completely distraught. One theory is that dogs have possibly been set loose in the field during the night. Some of the lambs were found dead but others had to be put to sleep because their injuries were so severe.

Our officers and our specials rural crime team are now working with the RSPCA to track down who has committed such a brutal and inhumane act like this. This is totally unacceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated at any cost. Nottinghamshire Police Chief Inspector Chris Sullivan

Police are appealing for people with information.