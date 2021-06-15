The schedule for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games has been unveiled, with the biggest sports programme in the event's history.

286 sessions of sport will take place, across 19 different sports through 11 days of competition.

4,500 athletes will be taking part.

Four sports will make their Commonwealth Games debut - Women's cricket T20, basketball 3x3, wheelchair basketball 3x3 and mixed synchronised diving.

To view the schedule in full, click here.

Registration is now open for ticket ballot at birmingham2022.com for residents from the host region able to apply in July. The main ticket ballot starts in September.

The news comes as organisers showed off the £72 million refurbishment works being made to the Alexander Stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Play video

Matt Kidson, Director of Sport for Birmingham 2022 said: "With more detail for our sports programme now revealed, the Games is really taking shape and it's time for people to start planning which sessions they want to attend next summer, as our tickets will go on sale very soon.

"With 19 different sports and eight Para sports, we have such a rich and varied programme and there will be medal moments on every single day of competition.

"We also have a really interesting mix of venues, with established facilities like the NEC and Arena Birmingham, beautiful parks like St Nicholas Park and West Park and exciting redevelopments like the Alexander Stadium, where the progress in the last 12 months has been phenomenal."

Read more: