Nominations open for 2021 Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards

It's the celebrity-packed bash where the stars of the show are not famous at all - but they are everyday heroes. The Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards celebrate ordinary folk who do extraordinary things.

"Even the pandemic last year didn't stop them honouring the very best of British - and this year they're back again ... hopefully with the red carpet this time too," said awards host Carol Vorderman.

"The past year or so has seen so many amazing people doing brilliant things despite some of the most challenging conditions and we can't wait to recognise your unsung heroes again this year," she said.

"And this is where you come in - because we're looking to celebrate ITV Regional Fundraisers and crown one of them the National Fundraiser of the Year for 2021. So if you know someone who fits the bill, we want to hear from you."

You can only nominate individuals and they must be aged 16 years old or over.

The closing date for nomination is Friday 13th of August and full terms and conditions can be found on our website. And as Carol said, our regional winner will be one of 17 ITV Regional Finalists in with a shout of being crowned overall Pride of Britain Fundraiser.

