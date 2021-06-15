The 'Potty Plotters': How you can get your children to gorge on their greens!

Play video

Do you find it a struggle to get your children to eat their greens?

Well, that spare wheelbarrow or chocolate box could help to put you on your way to growing food that could get you cooking creatively for you and your family!

The 'Potty Plotters' from Derby showed Peter Bearne some of their top tips on how they make the most of the space they have to grow their own food.

Watch the video above to hear from Elaine Crick and Julia Slater.

