Art trail featuring key workers during pandemic unveiled in Nottinghamshire

A new art trail showcasing ten images of key workers during the pandemic has been unveiled in Beeston in Nottinghamshire.

Teachers, carers, and NHS workers all feature in the artworks dotted around the town.

The trail is intended to serve as a lasting reminder of the dedication of key workers throughout the past eighteen months.

People can enjoy the trail by scanning the QR code on their mobile phones and then finding the various portraits around the town.

The Deputy Mayor of Brixtowe Borough Council, Richard McRae, was there during the unveiling and says he is proud of the hard work that key workers have done not only during the pandemic but all the time.

Meet the people in the artwork

Emergency Services

Paula Hipkiss is a Police Community Officer for Nottinghamshire Police and is the face of the emergency services portrait on the Beeston trail.

She says the etching represents "each and every one of us for our work throughout the pandemic".

Community Volunteers

Nigel Adams is the Director of Hope Nottingham which is a Christian charity.

He was involved in working with other volunteers to deliver hundreds of food parcels for people who needed them during the pandemic.

Nigel said the portrait also represents all the other organisations that have helped out during these difficult times.