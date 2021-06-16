Firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain in Worcester
Firefighters have rescued a group of ducklings that were stuck inside a storm drain in Worcester.
Four ducklings were found outside the Farrier House student accommodation block in Farrier Street on Monday morning (14 June).
Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service shared pictures of the rescue, which showed firefighters removing the drain grid and then carefully retrieving the ducklings on after the other.
They were then returned safely to their mother, who was anxiously waiting nearby.
Firefighter Mark Anthony Glass said: "A nice start to the morning,saving four ducklings from a storm drain and returned safely to theirmum."
