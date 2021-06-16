Firefighters rescue ducklings stuck in drain in Worcester

Firefighters have rescued a group of ducklings that were stuck inside a storm drain in Worcester.

Four ducklings were found outside the Farrier House student accommodation block in Farrier Street on Monday morning (14 June).

Credit: Hereford and Worcester Fire Service

Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service shared pictures of the rescue, which showed firefighters removing the drain grid and then carefully retrieving the ducklings on after the other.

Firefighters rescued the ducklings one by one. Credit: Hereford & Worcester Fire Service.

They were then returned safely to their mother, who was anxiously waiting nearby.

The ducklings' mother waited patiently nearby. Credit: Hereford & Worcester Fire Service.

A quacking job from all involved! Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson

Firefighter Mark Anthony Glass said: "A nice start to the morning,saving four ducklings from a storm drain and returned safely to theirmum."

