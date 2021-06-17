Erdington flat goes up in flames after man leaves candles unattended
Footage from Wazcar Abreu
A flat in Erdington caught fire within minutes after a man left candles unattended.
Wazcar Abreu lit tealights on a shelf in memory of a relative at his flat on Summer Road, and then popped out.
Within just ten minutes of him leaving, his home was engulfed by flames.
On his return he found nearly a dozen West Midlands firefighters tackling the fire.
Two fire engines attended the fire just after on May 14, after a member of the public saw a window being blown out by the force of an explodingaerosol.
Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus to force their way into the empty flat.
Footage from his security camera showed the burning ceiling peeling off and smoke consuming the first-floor landing within two minutes.
Mr Abreu says he still can't believe what happened and wants to "send a message to people to please take care".
The fire service says this footage is a stark warning of the dangers of unattended candles.