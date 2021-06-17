Erdington flat goes up in flames after man leaves candles unattended

Play video

Footage from Wazcar Abreu

A flat in Erdington caught fire within minutes after a man left candles unattended.

Wazcar Abreu lit tealights on a shelf in memory of a relative at his flat on Summer Road, and then popped out.

Within just ten minutes of him leaving, his home was engulfed by flames.

On his return he found nearly a dozen West Midlands firefighters tackling the fire.

Two fire engines attended the fire just after on May 14, after a member of the public saw a window being blown out by the force of an explodingaerosol.

Firefighters had to wear breathing apparatus to force their way into the empty flat.

I only left the flat for a few minutes but then got a call from a friend telling me what was happening. Wazcar Abreu

Footage from his security camera showed the burning ceiling peeling off and smoke consuming the first-floor landing within two minutes.

Mr Abreu says he still can't believe what happened and wants to "send a message to people to please take care".

The fire service says this footage is a stark warning of the dangers of unattended candles.