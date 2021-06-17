Play video

A mother is pleading with doctors not to turn off her son's life support machine, after he was critically injured in a crash while riding an e-scooter in Wolverhampton.

20-year-old Shakur Pinnock was knocked down by a car in Prestwood Road on Saturday 12 June. He suffered multiple life-threatening injuries - including a fractured skull, two severed arteries, a broken jaw and punctured lungs.

His mother, Celine Fraser-Pinnock, has been by his side in intensive care at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital. She says the family has asked doctors not to turn off his life support machine."They have told us his brain that aids the functionality of his internal organs and breathing is severely damaged. But I've just asked them to give him a bit more time - to see if he will improve," she said.

20-year-old Shakur Pinnock and his mum, Celine Fraser-Pinnock Credit: ITV News Central

Ms Fraser-Pinnock has since called for a second opinion on Shakur's prognosis in a bid to stop medics switching off the machine, which she says the hospital has agreed to.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has told ITV News Central it is continuing to provide care for Shakur.

She also claims that Shakur had 'responded to the family' during his time in ICU, adding: "They keep telling us that he has severe brain damage and he doesn't know what is happening - but he cried when his father came in the room."When his sister went to visit him, he started breathing really hard and we had to calm him down and, again, he had tears in his eyes. He must have things going on in his head.

Shakur's girlfriend, Chante Hoosang, was also seriously injured in the crash Credit: BPM Media

Shakur's girlfriend, Chante Hoosang, was the passenger on the e-scooter and was also left with serious internal injuries following the crash.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Officers are carrying out CCTV and house-to-house enquires, and are appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam or other footage, to get in touch."Anyone with information is urged to contact police via the live chat facility between 8am and midnight.Alternatively call 101 at anytime, quoting log 2690 of June 12.