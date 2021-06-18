West Midlands Metro will operate to all stops from Sunday (20 June) after over a week of suspensions following faults being found on some trams.

The whole fleet was removed from operation on 11 June to allow all trams to be inspected, causing havoc for many commuters travelling in the Black Country and Birmingham.

A 10 minute frequency will be in operation during the peak travel times and additional capacity will be put on if there is increased demand.

The company says repairs to the faults on some of the trams are "progressing well."

Our engineering and maintenance team continues to work around the clock to ensure the remaining repairs are carried out as quickly as possible. West Midlands Metro statement

Play video

They have thanked customers for their "continued patience and understanding" and advise commuters to keep an eye out for updates on social media channels when planning their travel.

A service between Wolverhampton St George's and Birmingham Bull Street had resumed earlier this week.