Play video

Steve Clamp was live in a busy sports bar in Cannock as preparations began

Some of our Midlands players will take to the pitch today (18 June) as thousands of football fans descend on Wembley for an important match for both England and Scotland.

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings will be in the starting 11, but his teammate Jack Grealish remains on the subs bench for a second time. Other Midlands players including Conor Coady and Sam Johnstone will be hoping for some time on the pitch as they too will be on bench.

At a sports pub in Cannock, two former internationals for both Scotland and England spoke to our Sports Correspondent Steve Clamp. Tony Morley, an ex Villa player and England international believes England will have the edge but it won't be an easy game.

Kenny Burns, a former Notttingham Forest and Scotland player, agrees and thinks it's going to be a tough match for both sides.

Scotland fans gather in Leicester Square before the Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland later tonight Credit: Kieran Cleeves/PA

There will be a maximum of 22,500 fans at Wembley for the 8pm kick-off - 25% of its capacity - to witness the 115th meeting between England and Scotland, and their 100th in a competitive fixture.

What is at stake tonight?

Gareth Southgate's England will qualify for the knockout stage with a win, while Scotland are seeking to keep their hopes of progressing alive.

The much-anticipated match, the 115th in international football’s oldest rivalry, is the first time the two sides have met in a major tournament since Euro 96 - when Paul Gascoigne’s famous goal sealed a 2-0 win.

England Captain Harry Kane speaks of the England and Scotland history in football