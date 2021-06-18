People are being warned about the dangers of fishing litter after an owl was found entangled in fishing wire in Staffordshire.

The owl was spotted by a member of the public, dangling from a tree by her wing after she became impaled by a hook on a fishing wire.

The wire was wrapped around a tree at Ladderedge Country Park in Leek on May 25.

The RSPCA attended and managed to untangle the bird which was hanging upside down.

Credit: RSPCA

This poor owl had her wing caught in discarded fishing wire and was just dangling from the tree and unable to free herself. She had become tired and lethargic from the struggle to get free so I took her to our wildlife centre for some care. Inspector Jackie Hickman

The owl was then taken to RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre in Cheshire for rehabilitation.

Inspector Jackie Hickman said: “This highlights why it is so important that people dispose of their fishing litter properly so that animals like this poor owl don’t suffer.”

The owl became impaled by a fishing hook. Credit: RSPCA

Last summer, the charity saw a 48% increase in incidents involving fishing litter between May and June.

They believe it could be due to the easing of lockdown, along with a spell of good weather which has resulted in more people fishing outdoors.

Animal charities are reminding people of the dangers that are posed to wildlife from discarded equipment and encouraged to follow the Angling Trust’s Take 5 campaign and make use of the Anglers National Line Recycling Scheme to dispose of their waste tackle and line.

