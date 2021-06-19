A woman whose body was found in a field in Derbyshire yesterday has been named locally as 23-year-old Gracie Spinks.

She was found in the field near Staveley Road in Duckmanton, near Chesterfield, at around 8.40am on Friday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of a man in his thirties was found shortly after, in a field off Tom Lane.

Derbyshire Police says officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths, but said a police presence will remain in the area while inquiries are ongoing.

Police are yet to officially name the woman and man.

The body of a woman was found in this field near Staveley Road in Duckmanton Credit: Ashley Kirk

A fundraising page set up to help Ms Spinks' family care for her horse Paddy has raised over £3,000 so far.

In a post on the page, friend Abbey Griffin wrote:

"Gracie was a beautiful girl at just 23 years old she had already touched so many people's life and what gorgeous memories she leaves behind.

"She was a caring and loving individual and was always happy to help. She was also so so stubborn and she'd always stand up for what was right.

Gracie was described as a keen rider, with a horse called Paddy Credit: Facebook/Gracie Spinks

"If you knew Gracie you'd also know she was horsey mad and had the most gorgeous horse called Paddy whom she loved dearly.

"We all love you so dearly Gracie, behave up there."

Ms Griffin also said she would be organising a balloon release from the Markham Vale business park, where Ms Spinks worked, on Monday June 28 to allow her friends to say their goodbyes.