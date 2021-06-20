Six-year-old girl killed and dad injured after being hit by car

A six-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car in Stoke-on-Trent.Emergency services were called to Endon Road in Norton Green at around 7.15pm last night (June 19) following reports of a crash.

Staffordshire Police say the girl and her father were reportedly hit by a car as they were walking along Endon Road.The girl was pronounced dead at the scene and her father was injured. The driver of the car is being treated for a head injury.

Credit: BPM Media

Inspector Lee Robinson, of Staffordshire Police, has urged people notto speculate about the incident.He said: “We do not yet understand fully what has happened and so I’d urge people to avoid the area while we investigate and please not to speculate as to the circumstances.“However, I would appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch and assist our enquiries.“The girl’s family will be supported by specially trained officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.”Flowers have this morning been placed in the area.Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to contact police on 101 or via social media.