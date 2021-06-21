Family of Alan Miller thanks football fans for their support since his death

The family of ex-West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alan Miller have thanked fans for their support since his death at the age of 51.

Miller, who also had loan spells with Coventry and Birmingham City, died from a heart attack on Thursday, June 3 2021.“While we are still coming to terms with the shock of losing Alan so suddenly twoweeks ago, the love and support shown to him from Baggies and Birmingham Cityfans has provided us with great strength," they said. “Alan absolutely loved his time at The Hawthorns. After an initial loan spell when hewas a youngster, then a later second loan becoming a permanent move in 1997 –this was a special time in his career when he was playing at his peak. He always felta special connection with the Albion fans and this has been highlighted over the pastfew weeks.“The famous 1-0 win over Wolves and ‘boing, boing’ t-shirt celebrations at theBirmingham Road End were something that he often reflected on as he knew itmeant so much to supporters and it really was a fantastic time for him.

The 'Boing Boing' image that became famous amongst Albion fans following a victory against rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers. Credit: PA Images

“He always talked about how enjoyable it was to play for Ray Harford. Alan said allthe players got up every morning looking forward to going into training. The teamhad a very good run up the league in a bid to challenge for promotion.“As a family we were always grateful to everyone at the club, who became like familyto Alan and so many in the area for making him feel so welcome during that time.“Alan was a very proud former Albion player and remained good friends with many ofthe lads like Daryl Burgess.

Credit: PA Images

While this is understandably a difficult time for the family, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to everyone who has contacted us directly, spoken in the media or on social media so positively about Alan. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and know that Alan would have appreciated the love for him so much. Family statement

Nerida, Val and GaryAlan’s funeral will take place on Friday 25 June, but due to Covid, restrictions will belimited to a small number of people.