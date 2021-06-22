Birmingham eyes bid for the Invictus Games

Birmingham City Council is considering a bid for the Invictus Games in 2025 or 2027, according to Council Leader Ian Ward.

The international sporting event, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, is for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

It's thought that following the Commonwealth Games next year in the city, the appropriate infrastructure would be in place to make it a success.

Mr Ward says the council have been thinking "very carefully" about what happens after the Commonwealth Games and thinks bringing the Invictus Games to Birmingham would be a "fantastic legacy" from the Commonwealth Games.

Play video

It's hoped that the city's long relationship with the Armed Forces would be at the heart of its bid. Tens of thousands of injured soldiers have been helicoptered in from war zones and treated by hundreds of military staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Cllr Ward told ITV News Central that he wants to hear from the people of Birmingham to get their opinions on it, but he thinks hosting it would be the perfect opportunity to "give something back" to the Armed Forces for helping our country.

Play video

Gary Newbon, a former ITV Sport presenter, originally heard about the idea after speaking to Ian Ward at the cricket at Edgbaston.

Cllr Ward asked him what he thought of the idea and he said he has no doubt "the people of Birmingham would get behind it."

Play video

Army Veteran Dave Watson, who lost both legs and an arm in Afghanistan in 2010, has competed twice in the Invictus Games. He says it "changed his life" and it would "mean a lot" if it came to Birmingham.

Play video

Seven years ago Prince Harry was behind the wheel of a sports car made in Warwickshire to officially start the 1st Invictus Games in the UK.

Credit: PA

The city would need to state its interest in hosting the Games by next June, which would then be followed by a more formal bidding process. Cllr Ward believes the cost of hosting would be in the region of £12 million.