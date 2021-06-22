Covid drug praised by Donald Trump has "terrific" results in Leicester hospital trial
Report by Peter Bearne
Doctors say a new coronavirus drug used to treat the former US president Donald Trump has had "terrific" results in a trial in Leicester.
The treatment has been found to save lives in severely ill patients who fail to produce antibodies of their own against the virus. Staff at Glenfield Hospital have tried it on 73 patients so far.
The experimental treatment uses artificial antibodies made in a laboratory. These lock on to the virus, stopping it in its tracks. It appears to work well in people who don't develop natural antibodies against COVID.
President Donald Trump called the new drug "a lifesaver". Three days after having REGEN-COV - as it's known - he was out of hospital and back in the White House.
Earlier this year, 27 year old John Bryan from Shepshed in Leicestershire, found himself in intensive care struggling to breathe.
The father-of-one was seriously ill with coronavirus and scared for his life.
A nurse at Leicester's Glenfield Hospital asked him if he wanted to take part in the trial of a new drug. For John, he said he would have "tried anything to get out of hospital quicker."
When the treatment will get approval for use more widely is unclear. For now, Doctors say it's "brilliant" they have another new treatment to give to patients who are struggling.
Professor Chris Brightling, a respiratory consultant at the hospital, also believes this form of treatment could essential in the fight against new variants.
