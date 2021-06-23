Covid-19 patient leaves critical care after 115-day stay

Play video

King’s Mill Hospitals’ longest Covid-19 critical care patient has finally left the unit after 115 days.

It leaves no other coronavirus patients in critical care for the first time since March 2020.

54-year-old George Paterson, from Mansfield, was transferred from critical care to a ward, after first being brought into the hospital with Covid-19 in February.

George’s wife, Tonia Paterson, said: “After a week of George being in bed unwell, I knew something wasn’t right and suspected Covid-19, but he kept telling me that he felt fine. I rang NHS 111 and they sent an ambulance and the paramedics said that his blood oxygen was very low and he had to go to hospital."

George was reluctant to go, but I remember the paramedic telling him that if he didn’t, he could die. Tonia Paterson, Wife

During his months in hospital, his wife Tonia and two daughters were told on more than one occasion that he might not make it.

I honestly thought that he would be taken in, treated on a ward and back home fit and well within a couple of weeks. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that he would still be in hospital now. Tonia Paterson

She added: “Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, and George was taken to critical care and put into a coma. From then on, things were really up and down.”

After kidney dialysis treatment because his kidneys were starting to fail, George’s oxygen levels and condition began to improve. But, even then, doctors were unsure if he would make a full recovery, as it is also believed that he suffered a stroke whilst in a coma.

In April, Mr Paterson was brought out of the coma and with hospital rules around visiting starting to be relaxed, Tonia was able to start seeing George daily.

On 10 June, George was moved to a ward. It’s still unknown how long he will be in hospital, but health professionals say he is getting better by the day.

Debbie Jackson, one of the sisters on the Critical Care Unit at King’s Mill Hospital who cared for him, added: “It was a very emotional time when George moved from the critical care unit, after so long there with us, to a ward."

It’s been a long journey for George and his family, and he will still be recovering on a ward for some time, but it’s a step in the right direction. Debbie Jackson, Sister at King’s Mill Hospital

