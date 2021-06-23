East Midlands Airport has joined a campaign organised by the travel industry calling for international travel to return safely in time for summer.

The group wants more clarity on the traffic light system of green, amber and red-list countries.

It's also urging the government to bring forward a package of financial support including the extension of the furlough scheme.

Elsewhere, Birmingham Airport has joined the campaign. It's estimated just under 200,000 travel jobs have been lost during the pandemic.

Representatives from tourist spots like Birmingham Hippodrome, Coventry City of Culture and Shakespeare Birthplace Trust have joined those at the airport today.

Meanwhile, a travel agent from Ashby-de-la-Zouch says she cannot even afford to close her shop to join the travel protests down in London today just on the off chance someone might book a holiday.

Carla Cole from Villair Travel has had to furlough three staff members and says she's not making enough money to pay bills.

In response, the government said its international travel police is guided by public health - but they will keep all measures under review and continue to engage with the travel industry to work out how to reopen the sector safely.

